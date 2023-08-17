Excise to conduct special drives during festive season

August 17, 2023 07:39 pm | Updated 07:39 pm IST - KOCHI

The Excise department has opened a round-the-clock control room for reining in alcohol- and drug-induced criminal activities during the Onam festival season.

The district-level control room operates out of the Excise division office as part of the special drive. The public can pass on information about production, distribution, and transportation of illicit liquor and drugs and drinking in public places.

Besides, special joint drives will be held in association with Forest, Revenue, police, coastal police, Marine Enforcement, Drugs Controller and Food Safety departments. Special teams have been deployed for patrol and vehicle checking.

Two striking forces have been formed for rapid response. Investigation will be launched within minutes of receiving information. Drone-led surveillance will be held in forest regions to check illicit liquor manufacture and sale.

Shadow Excise and intelligence teams have been deployed for surveillance. Officers have been deployed in plainclothes at various points in the district.

Steps have been taken for preventive arrest of habitual offenders involved in cases related to drugs and alcohol. Widespread checking is being held as part of special drives at all licenced Abkari and narcotic outlets.