Excise steps up surveillance to ensure drug-free New Year eve

Five strike forces to be deployed in key areas, including in Fort Kochi

The city and its extended suburbs will be under close surveillance of the Excise Department to ensure that New Year revelers don’t add zing to their celebrations using drugs.

Over 200 excise officials will hit the streets on New Year eve and will continue to roam around well into the next morning to keep the revelries in check.

“We will be deploying as many as five strike forces — two each in West Kochi, one in the city, and two in the eastern suburbs of the district. Besides, our officials from range and circle offices led by inspectors or circle inspectors in plain clothes will roam around in private vehicles and will alert our strike forces about any suspicious activities immediately,” said T.A. Ashok Kumar, Deputy Excise Commissioner, Ernakulam.

Strike forces will station in Fort Kochi, and on the other side in Njarakkal as well so as to ensure that any development that warrants intervention on either side will not be delayed on account of traversing the distance.

The excise will also work in association with the police both on information sharing and for coordinated action. Surveillance and coordinated action in town areas will be under the direct supervision of the deputy commissioner while deployments along the West Kochi region will be led by the assistant commissioner.

Excise officials are also taking stock of the events being planned by hotels and homestays as part of New Year celebrations. “Our enforcement will be unobtrusive without in any way interfering with the programmes but keeping a tab, all the same, to ensure that celebrations don’t stray into illegal means,” said the deputy commissioner.

Besides, courier companies are also under the scanner in view of the recent trend by which premium drugs are being couriered as parcels to doorsteps.

Though the district has witnessed an unprecedented haul of ganja both by the police and the excise, New Year revelries are often dubious for the use of premium synthetic drugs brought in from places like Goa and Bengaluru.

Going by the history of New Year revelries, premium synthetic drugs like MDMA and LSD and their more inferior counterparts like psychotropic drugs in tablet forms often find their way to jazz up celebrations and it is this menace the Excise Department is particularly targeting this time.