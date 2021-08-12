Excise squad arrests youth with MDMA in Ernakulam

23 grams of the drug, worth ₹3.50 lakh, seized from him

The Ernakulam Excise special squad arrested a youngster with 23.45 grams of MDMA, a premium synthetic drug worth nearly ₹3.50 lakh, on Thursday.

The arrested is Sheikh Muhsin, 27, of Elamkulam in Ernakulam. The drug was seized from his motorcycle.

Officials said he was part of a racket smuggling in synthetic drugs from Goa and Bengaluru, and that he was under surveillance for a while.

The arrest followed orders of Deputy Excise Commissioner Ashok Kumar to conduct special drives to check the flow of illicit liquor and drugs into the State during the Onam season.

A team led by Excise Circle Inspector Vinoj, Inspector N. Shankar, Preventive Officers Ramesan K.K. and Pramod K.S., civil excise officers Sathish Babu, Sivakumar, Sreekumar, Jomon, Rajesh, Shibu, Aneesh, and Smitha Jose, and driver Anish Kumar made the arrest.