Excise seizes over 250 litres of spurious liquor in North Paravur

The Hindu Bureau KOCHI
October 13, 2022 23:53 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

In a major operation, the Excise department on Thursday seized around 250 litres of spurious liquor following a raid at an illegal liquor bottling plant that was being operated out of a rented house at Moothakunnam in North Paravur.

The raid was conducted jointly by the State Excise enforcement squad and the North Paravur Excise range. A case has been registered under Sections 55 and 58 of the Abkari Act.

Officials also seized 2,100 fake hologram stickers of the State government and over 2,000 labels of various liquor brands. Two bottling machines, big tanks to store liquor, numerous cans, and around 10 litres of different essences used for liquor brewing were also seized.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The bottling plant was suspected to be run by a resident of North Paravur who had rented the house more than one-and-a-half years ago on the pretext of residing with his family. He is reportedly on the run.

The house was found locked, and Excise officials gained entry after receiving credible information about illicit brewing. The house was under surveillance for over a month.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

“We have been keeping a close eye on the house, and it remained locked most of the time. Finally, we decided to break in after smell of liquor wafted out of the house. The accused had convinced the owner and neighbours that he was into producing sanitisers. We are confident of arresting him shortly,” said a senior Excise official.

Excise North Paravur Range will conduct further probe into the incident.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
crime, law and justice

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app