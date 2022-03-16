Excise seizes 31 LSD stamps from two foreign parcels in Kochi

The parcels were received at the International Mail Centre of the Postal department from the Netherlands and Qatar

The Excise special squad seized 31 LSD stamps, a premium narcotic drug, in two separate parcels received at the International Mail Centre (IMC) of the Postal department from the Netherlands and Qatar.

The consignment weighed 1,919 mg, easily qualifying as commercial quantity. The parcels received at the IMC on Monday were meant for two different addresses in Thiruvananthapuram and Kozhikode, and the addresses had been under surveillance since then.

“We were alerted about the suspicious parcels by the IMC on Tuesday evening. The parcels were opened in our presence revealing their content following which we registered a case under Section 22C of the NDPS Act. We also alerted our counterparts in Thiruvananthapuram and Kozhikode,” said Sajeev Kumar M., Circle Inspector, of the special squad that seized the drugs.

The parcels, originally claimed to be envelopes, evoked suspicion on scanning by Customs officials deployed at the IMC. The drugs were found hidden between papers in one parcel, and in another, they were found hidden in a case-like package. One envelope had handwritten address.

All parcels from abroad are routed through the IMC run by the Postal department with the help of Customs officials. The parcels are screened by Customs officials, and duty is levied where warranted before being despatched to the post offices concerned.

In the past, the Customs preventive department used to register cases based on detections at the IMC. However, the department now largely hands over cases to the Excise owing to staff shortage coupled with availability of officials with expertise in narcotic drugs, said Customs sources. Now, just two Customs officials are deployed at the IMC.

Excise officials said smuggling of drugs from abroad was on the rise, and that it posed inherent challenges to the enforcement authorities. Detection is almost entirely restricted to the IMC, and if it does not raise suspicions, the consignment slips off and reaches the intended beneficiaries. Even on detection, investigation is severely handicapped because of jurisdictional issues. Often the assistance of Interpol will have to be sought.

It is suspected that the 1.20 kg methamphetamine, a synthetic drug that was initially mistaken for MDMA, seized from a service apartment at Thrikkakara in two separate raids last August had originated from Spain. It was then allegedly smuggled into Chennai by the racket with links to Sri Lanka.

In 2018, the enforcement and anti-narcotic special squad of the Excise Department had seized MDMA, a premium recreational drug, valued at ₹200 crore, from a courier parcel. The contraband, kept in 64 packets and meant for Malaysia, was covered with carbon paper so as to evade detection scanning at airport and concealed in clothes in eight cartons.