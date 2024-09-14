GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Excise seizes 20 litres of arrack, arrests two in Kochi

Published - September 14, 2024 07:29 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Excise officials arrested two persons on charge of selling arrack in the guise of selling a local soft drink popularly known as ‘Kulukki Sarbath’ to take advantage of the Onam season demand for alcohol.

The Excise seized 20 litres of suspected arrack from their vehicles and rented home. About 950 litres of ‘wash’ and equipment used for making arrack such as five gas cylinders and four pressure cookers, 700 plastic bottles for selling arrack, and a bottle sealing item were seized. An autorickshaw, a car, and two smartphones used for sale were also recovered.

The arrested are Santhosh, 54, of Pookkattupady and Kiran Kumar, 35, of Kakkanad. They were nabbed in a joint raid conducted by the State Excise Enforcement Squad, Excise Intelligence, and the Ernakulam Excise Range. They were allegedly engaged in illicit brewing on an industrial scale by taking a house on rent at Thevakkal near Kakkanad in the guise of making ‘Kulukki Sarbath’.

According to Excise officials, they used to sell arrack against pre-received orders and it was much in demand. Santhosh invested in the illicit trade while Kiran found the clients. During interrogation, they reportedly named Laibin of Mattancherry, reportedly infamous for illicit brewing. He has also been arraigned as accused.

A week earlier, Excise officials had arrested three, including a woman, accused of selling illicit liquor on the pretext of selling traditional medicines. The investigation into that case led to the latest arrests.

The two had been under surveillance for a while before Kiran was nabbed while reportedly waiting for clients in an autorickshaw near Bharata Mata College. Though Santhosh tried to drive away, he got caught in traffic. While eight bottles were recovered from the autorickshaw, another three were found in the car.

“The drive against drugs and illicit alcohol will be further intensified in the coming days,” said T.N. Sudheer, Enforcement Assistant Commissioner.


