Excise registers case against Fort Kochi hotel

KOCHI

03 December 2021 22:48 IST

More than a month after it hosted a late night party and three persons, including two models, died while returning after attending it in a tragic accident, the excise department has registered a case against Hotel No 18 in Fort Kochi for serving liquor beyond the permissible time.

Incidentally, the department had conducted a raid at the hotel on October 23 and found that liquor was served at the hotel till late at night. Following this, excise had suspended the bar licence of the hotel more than a week later on November 2, a day after the accident at Chakkaraparambu.

Notwithstanding that, the excise chose to register a separate case after a report filed by the police in the court accused the hotel of serving liquor till late night yet again on October 31. The tragic accident took place in the early morning hours of November 1.

