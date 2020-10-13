Excise officers chosen for good service medals

Anti-narcotic operations have brought laurels to the Excise Department in the district.

Five officers, including two from the Aluva Range Excise shadow team in rural and three from the special squad in the city, have been chosen for good service medals of the Chief Minister. The medals will be presented to the winners on November 1.

N.G. Ajith Kumar, Preventive Officer (grade), and N.D. Tomy, Civil Excise Officer, from the Aluva Range Excise squad, and Circle Inspector T.N. Sudheer and Preventive Officers K.R. Ramprasad and A.S. Jayan from the anti-narcotic special squad have been selected for the recognition.

For the Aluva Range Excise shadow team, it is a recognition of the sustained anti-narcotic fight in Aluva over the last couple of years. Both the officers from the squad were recognised by the Excise Minister for seizing drugs worth over ₹2 crore last August.