Excise nabs youth with nitrazepam tablets

The Aluva Range Excise team on Wednesday arrested a person with 60 nitrazepam tablets, a prescription drug for relief from anxiety and insomnia among other ailments.

The arrested is Aneesh aka Choonda Suni, 30, of Pookkattupady. The Excise suspects him to be part of a network engaged in selling drugs to students and youngsters.

The accused, it is learnt, has several assault cases registered against him. Though he had been engaged in drug sale for long, he was being nabbed for the first time, Excise officials said.

The arrest was made as part of Operation Monsoon launched under the guidance of Ernakulam Excise Deputy Commissioner K. Chandra Palan at the start of the new academic year to check the propagation of drugs among students. A separate shadow team is monitoring school and college premises to crack the whip on drug peddlers.

The team had been on the heels of the accused for quite a while since receiving a tip-off. He was nabbed from near the Aluva garage while he was waiting to hand over the illegally procured tablets to his clients, Excise officials said.

He had reportedly secured the tablets at cheap rate from Salem in Tamil Nadu and used to sell them here at ₹500 a strip. He would deliver the stuff at places as demanded by clients and as such received several calls on his mobile phone, they added. Excise Inspector T.K. Gopy, who led the operation, said a detailed probe would be conducted into the proliferation of prescription drugs among youngsters. Possessing even 40 nitrazepam tablets entails imprisonment for 10 years. Officials said more arrests were likely in the days to come on the basis of information provided by the accused.

For the record, members of the shadow team were felicitated for seizure of drugs worth ₹2 crore earlier this month. The team led by Mr. Gopy and comprising preventive officers A. Vasudevan and Prasannan and shadow team members N.D. Tomy and N.G. Ajith Kumar and civil excise officers Jibil and Viju made the arrest.