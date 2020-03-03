Excise nabs ganja peddler

Kochi

03 March 2020 23:12 IST

The Excise on Tuesday arrested a person allegedly with over 1.25 kilograms of ganja from near Edathala.

The arrested was identified as Jentu Shiekh aka Manik Bhai, 24, of Murshidabad in West Bengal. An Excise team in disguise wrestled him into submission near a college at Edathala.

The arrest of one of his alleged migrant aides with ganja a few days ago led to his capture. The aide told officials that the accused was on his way back from West Bengal with ganja. On being informed that he used to come by train up to either Palakkad or Thrissur from where he generally travelled by bus to Perumbavoor before coming to his lodging at Edathala, Excise officials in disguise positioned themselves near a college at Edathala and took him into custody by force.

Advertising

Advertising

According to the Excise, he bought ganja for negligible price from his State and then sold it among youngsters, including students, in areas like Aluva, Choondy, Chunagamveli and Edathala through his migrant friends. He used to distribute ganja in small lots worth ₹300 and ₹500 among his friends on a commission basis.

A team led by Aluva Excise Range Inspector T.K. Gopi and comprising preventive officers A. Vasudevan, M.K. Shaji, and V.S. Shaiju; Civil Excise Officers Anoop, Vikanth and Dhanya took part in the operation.