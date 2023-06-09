Excise launches Operation Monsoon against drug menace as schools reopen

June 09, 2023 10:15 pm | Updated 10:15 pm IST - KOCHI

The Excise Ernakulam division has launched an intensive special drive against drug menace coinciding with the start of the new academic year.

Since the reopening of schools on June 1, as many as 17 cases have been registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act under the drive named Operation Monsoon.

Shadow squads have been deployed across all Excise ranges to carry out inspections and patrolling under the supervision of Assistant Excise Commissioner (Enforcement) B. Tenymon.

Among the significant seizures were 22 kg of ganja from Paravur. Three persons were arrested in this connection by an Excise team led by Paravur Excise inspector Thomas Devassy. In another case, one person was arrested with 35 grams of MDMA and 10 grams of ganja by a team led by Mattancherry Excise inspector A.S. Jayan.

The Ernakulam Excise special squad led by circle inspector M. Sajeev Kumar seized 8 kg of ganja from Kathrikadavu and arrested one person. A team led by Kunnathunadu Excise circle inspector B. Sumesh arrested a person with 6.5 grams of heroin. A person was arrested with six grams of MDMA and 12 grams of ganja from the Paravur Excise circle limits.

