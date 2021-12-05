Excise kick-starts special drive ahead of festive season

Public may alert control room about sale of drugs and spurious liquor

The Excise Department has opened round-the-clock control room to check alcohol- and drug-related issues in view of the forthcoming Christmas and New Year celebrations.

A special drive, which started on Saturday, will last till January 3. A squad led by an Inspector at the district level and squads led by Circle Inspectors at taluk levels will operate closely in association with the control room.

The drive will be held in compliance with the COVID-19 protocol. The public can alert the control room about sale and distribution of drugs and spurious liquor and drinking in public spaces.

Besides, coordinated drives will be held in association with Forest, Revenue, Police, Drugs and Food Safety departments. Special teams have been deployed for night patrol and vehicle checking. Two striking force units have also been deployed to act swiftly on complaints received from the public.

Drones will be pressed into service for conducting checks in forest regions and areas notorious for bootlegging. Shadow Excise and Excise Intelligence are already on the ground for surveillance of drug and alcohol mafias. Besides, Excise officials have been deployed in plainclothes across the district.

All establishments with licence for serving liquor and handling narcotic drugs will be frequently inspected, and their operations will be under close monitoring.