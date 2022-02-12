Excise files charge sheet in drug case

KOCHI

12 February 2022

Seizure of 1.20 kg of synthetic drug from Kakkanad apartment

The Excise Crime Branch probing the seizure of nearly 1.20 kg of Methamphetamine, a synthetic drug which was initially mistaken for a more premium recreational dug MDMA, from a service apartment at Kakkanad in August last, filed the charge sheet in one of the two cases registered in connection with the seizure, on Friday.

A special investigation team led by Excise Assistant Commissioner T.M. Kasim filed the charge sheet at the Ernakulam Principal Sessions Court in the first case in which around 83 grams of the drug were seized.

The charge sheet figured 19 accused, including three women. All of them remain in judicial custody, while six of the accused are absconding. It is suspected that three have fled the country.

The initial seizure was made in a joint raid by the Excise and Customs on August 18.

This was followed by a second seizure of around 1.1 kg found hidden in a garbage bin in the kitchen. Three ferocious dogs owned by the accused were also found tethered in the apartment. They used to travel feigning as a family with the dogs to evade potential checking during the course of smuggling.

The probe into the second case is still under way, as Excise officials claim that more information needs to be collected as it involves a larger seizure estimated at around ₹13 crore.