Excise enforcement data indicates upward swing in NDPS cases

The enforcement data of the Excise department for the first six months of the ongoing fiscal in Ernakulam division paints a disconcerting picture, with cases registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act indicating an upward trend.

The number of cases between April and September stood at 390 with August accounting for the most with 92 cases followed by September with 82 cases. Another alarming trend was the steady increase in the seizure of synthetic drugs, especially MDMA.

So far, the Excise has seized 414.03 grams of MDMA this year, which remains a significant volume considering that the drug sold in as miniscule quantity as half-a-gram attracts a price running into thousands of rupees.

“MDMA is mostly smuggled in from metro cities like Bengaluru and Goa with full-fledged lab facilities for ‘cooking’ it and also abroad as international couriers. Synthetic party drugs are preferred by substance abusers among the younger generation compared to ganja, with the difference in status between the two akin to toddy and liquor. A decade or so ago, the Excise registered mostly Abkari cases alone, but since then NDPS cases have caught up, and going by the present trend, it may soon surge past the former,” said Jayachandran R., Deputy Excise Commissioner, Ernakulam.

The Excise has registered 566 Abkari cases in the last six months. Notwithstanding its falling stock among the new generation substance abusers, 218 kg of ganja has been seized during the period.

Heroin has also shown a rising trend with the seizure of 121.62 grams. Mr. Jayachandran said migrant workers remained a major source of the drug. The enforcement is not as stringent back in their home States as it is here, and a more liberal outlook towards the use of drugs prevails there. Though they used to bring it for personal use, heroin seems to have become popular among the local population, turning migrants into couriers.

Among the other major seizures were, 7.97 grams of LSD, 35.26 grams of hashish oil, 7.26 grams of brown sugar, 27 ganja plants, 101.50 litres of arrack, 2,052 litres of Indian Made Foreign Liquor, 360 litres of spirit, and 668 litres of toddy.

Incidentally, only 12.32 grams of Nitrazepam, a prescription drug with hypnotic qualities, has been seized during the period. This was a big drop from 2019 when a record of over 2,000 Nitrazepam tablets were seized in just nine months.