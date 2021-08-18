Excise drive against spurious liquor, drug trade in Ernakulam sees results

197.87 grams of MDMA seized in two separate cases; 102 Abkari cases registered since July 24

The Excise Department has embarked on a sustained special drive to rein in the movement and distribution of spurious liquor and drugs in Ernakulam district of Kerala during the festive season.

The drive, which was launched on July 24 and will last till August 25, has already showing results.

“Among others, we seized 197.87 grams of MDMA in two separate cases in which we seized 23.45 grams and 174.11 grams. Anything in excess of 10 grams is considered commercial quantity when it comes to MDMA,” said N. Ashok Kumar, Deputy Excise Commissioner, Ernakulam.

Since the launch of the drive, the department has registered 102 Abkari cases—36 under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Drugs (NDPS) Act and 434 under the Cigarettes and other Tobacco Products Act. Over 6 kg of ganja and one gram of brown sugar have also been seized during the ongoing special drive.

“We have deployed two five-member striking units along the western and eastern areas of the district for real-time operations. We are also operating a round-the-clock control room at our district headquarters at Kacherippady. Alerts received at the control room are passed on to the striking units immediately and acted upon without any delay,” said Mr. Kumar.

The department is also conducting combined patrol with multiple agencies. So far, 61 combined raids have been held in association with the police, 12 with the Forest Department, nine with the Railway Protection Force, and two each with the Marine Enforcement, Coastal Police, Revenue Department, and the dog squad.

Patrol has been intensified in the sea and along coastal areas. Sniffer dogs have been roped in for detecting potential drug smuggling through trains.

So far, five vehicles have been seized under the Abkari Act and six under the NDPS Act.

“Since colleges and other educational institutions have been closed for long periods, many of them have now turned into hubs of anti-social elements. We are conducting special drives focusing on them,” said Mr. Kumar. Besides, surprise checks are held at migrant labour camps.

The entire Excise force has been mobilised in view of sustained operations.