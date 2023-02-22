Excise busts gang engaged in door delivery of drugs

February 22, 2023 12:28 am | Updated 12:28 am IST - KOCHI

Excise officials on Tuesday busted a three-member gang allegedly engaged in door delivery of drugs and seized MDMA from them.

Abu Thahir, 25, of Kottayam, Shinuraj, 24, of Kollam, and Sangeeth, 19, of Kollam were picked up during a drive by a special team of the Ernakulam Excise enforcement along the Kaloor stadium.

Officials seized 2.5 grams MDMA from Abu, 60 grams from Shinuraj, and 26 grams from Sangeeth. The drug was found rolled up in small satchels. Two motorcycles that the accused allegedly used for delivery of drugs were also seized.

Abu has a case registered under the NDPS Act against him. He used to visit Bengaluru in the garb of business purposes and smuggled in the drug on return, officials said.

The other two were allegedly involved in delivering drugs at locations as demanded by clients.

The accused were produced in court and remanded.

The authorities will launch a detailed probe into their activities. Their clients will be identified, and arrangements will be made for their treatment at Vimukthi counselling centres.