Excise busts Kochi-centred drug racket

March 17, 2023 11:50 pm | Updated March 18, 2023 12:26 am IST - KOCHI

The gang allegedly used to sell the stuff in the name of ‘Special Mexican Meth’ and charged between ₹4,000 and ₹6,000 per gram

The Hindu Bureau

Four persons were arrested with MDMA in a special drive held across the city by the Excise department on Friday.

The arrested are Shan Muhammed Sherif, 27, of Kasaragod, Nandu S. Anand aka Minnal Machan, 24, of Idukki, Alif Muhammed Saifudeen, 26, of Muvattupuzha, and Finu Johnson, 26, of Thrissur. The alleged city-centred racket was busted by the Ernakulam city Excise range.

Around 17 grams of MDMA were seized from them. Sherif was nabbed from near the international stadium at Kaloor with the drug following a tip-off received by Excise intelligence. The rest of the racket was busted on the basis of information shared by him.

It shortly emerged that they were part of the racket nicknamed ‘Night Riders Task Team’, essentially run by Nandu, known for distributing the drug by speeding around in a premium superbike. The Excise intelligence had been after Nandu for quite a while now. However, they could not nab him as he used to ride around dangerously on his bike.

Based on information received by Sherif, Nandu and Finu Johnson were picked up with the drug from near Changampuzha Park and Alif from near Oberon Mall. Excise officials said that all the four were high on drugs and were overpowered with the help of local people. The officials also seized three motorcycles that were reportedly used for distribution of drugs. Alif used to source the drug from Bengaluru, said Excise officials. The gang allegedly used to sell the stuff in the name of ‘Special Mexican Meth’ and charged anywhere between ₹4,000 and ₹6,000 per gram.

Even after being nabbed, their mobiles kept ringing with orders for the drug. Officials said that the customers would be traced and given free counselling at Vimukthi centres. A further probe has been launched.

A team led by Ernakulam Range Inspector M.S. Haneefa, Intelligence Preventive Officers N.G. Ajith Kumar and S. Suresh Kumar, civil Excise officers with the city metro shadow team N.D. Tomy, Fredy Fernandes, A. Siyad, and D.G. Biju made the arrest.

The accused were produced in court and remanded.

