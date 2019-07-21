Excise arrests youth with ganja

The Excise special squad on Saturday arrested a youth who was allegedly in possession of a kilogram of ganja at Aluva.

Rohith, 22, of Batherin in Wayanad was picked up from near Paravur Kavala Junction near Aluva where he was waiting for his client, officials said.

The contraband was recovered from him after officials questioned him on suspicion. Rohit, however, declined to reveal the identity of the client, officials said.

“A youngster has created hassles in completing our procedures. We will conduct a detailed inquiry” said B. Suresh, Excise Circle Inspector. He added that the drive in Aluva would be intensified in view of the proliferation of drug cases there.

A team led by Inspector P. Sreeraj, preventive officer K.R. Ram Prasad, grade preventive officer P.L. George, and civil excise officers M.M. Arun Kumar, Sidharthan, and Vipin Das made the arrest.