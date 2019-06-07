Excise arrests youth with ganja at Aluva

Excise officials on Thursday arrested a person who was allegedly engaged in selling ganja near Aluva market and the private bus station.

The arrested is Jinto, 20, of Mala in Thrissur district. Around 150 grams of ganja in 25 small packets were seized from him.

According to Excise officials, the accused was running in haste in the Pulinchodu area when he accidentally landed before the Excise team engaged in patrolling.

When the officials stopped him on the tracks and questioned him about his haste, the accused reportedly claimed that he was hurrying to hospital due to chest pain.

However, he declined when officials offered to take him to the hospital in their vehicle.

When people gathered at the scene, he pushed the officials away and fled. But the officials chased him down.

Later, it emerged that the accused had been fleeing after allegedly stealing money and a mobile phone from migrant workers engaged in the Kochi metro work.

According to Excise officials, Jinto confessed to have been engaged in smuggling ganja from Tamil Nadu and selling it at ₹500 per pack. He was an accused in several cases, including robbery.

A team led by Excise Inspector T.K. Gopy made the arrest.