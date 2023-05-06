ADVERTISEMENT

Excise arrests two more in Edappally spirit seizure case

May 06, 2023 06:29 pm | Updated 06:29 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Excise special action team made two more arrests in the case related to the seizure of 6,720 litres of spirit from a godown at Unichira near Edappally, taking the total number of arrests to six.

The arrested are Akhil Vijayan, 35, of Mavelikkara and Arjun Ajayan, 25, of Karthikappally. They were the second and third accused respectively in the case. While the former was accused of taking on rent the godown from where the spirit was seized, the latter was a worker engaged by Vijayan.

The Excise had already arrested Ajith, the prime accused, Antony and Nibu Sebastian, owners of the vehicle used to smuggle spirit, and Thomas George, who allegedly funded the spirit smuggling. The arrest of Vijayan has been termed a significant breakthrough by the Excise.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Enforcement officials have learned that a man named Raj Manikandan of Mysuru was instrumental in sourcing spirit in large quantities. Steps are under way to widen the probe to Mysuru. More arrests were expected shortly, said B. Tenimon, Assistant Commissioner, Excise Enforcement.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US