Excise arrests two more in Edappally spirit seizure case

May 06, 2023 06:29 pm | Updated 06:29 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Excise special action team made two more arrests in the case related to the seizure of 6,720 litres of spirit from a godown at Unichira near Edappally, taking the total number of arrests to six.

The arrested are Akhil Vijayan, 35, of Mavelikkara and Arjun Ajayan, 25, of Karthikappally. They were the second and third accused respectively in the case. While the former was accused of taking on rent the godown from where the spirit was seized, the latter was a worker engaged by Vijayan.

The Excise had already arrested Ajith, the prime accused, Antony and Nibu Sebastian, owners of the vehicle used to smuggle spirit, and Thomas George, who allegedly funded the spirit smuggling. The arrest of Vijayan has been termed a significant breakthrough by the Excise.

Enforcement officials have learned that a man named Raj Manikandan of Mysuru was instrumental in sourcing spirit in large quantities. Steps are under way to widen the probe to Mysuru. More arrests were expected shortly, said B. Tenimon, Assistant Commissioner, Excise Enforcement.

