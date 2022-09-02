Excise arrests two for door delivery of liquor

Accused ran a service named ‘Onam Special Door Delivery’

Special Correspondent KOCHI
September 02, 2022 20:23 IST

The Ernakulam Range Excise on Friday arrested two persons on charge of delivering liquor at the doorstep.

The arrested are Vinu Karamchand, 43, of Kaloor and Shanmukhan, 51, of Pallippuram. Officials seized 130 bottles from them.

According to officials, the accused were running a service by the name ‘Onam Special Door Delivery’ for supplying liquor at parties being organised in connection with Onam festivities. Large volume of liquor was stored at the house of Vinu at Ponoth Road from where Shanmukhan delivered them at a higher price, Excise officials said. They used to serve only those within 12 km radius of Kaloor.

The Excise Metro City team had intensified surveillance as part of the Onam special drive. The accused were in the radar of the team following a tip-off. Vinu was caught red-handed from near his house with a large number of bottles. Based on his confession, officials also nabbed Shanmukhan.

The accused were produced in court and remanded

A team led by Inspector M.S. Haneefa, Preventive Officer Hrishikeshan P.U., City Metro shadow team Preventive Officer N.G. Ajithkumar, and civil excise officer N.D. Tomy made the arrest.

