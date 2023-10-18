Excise arrests man with MDMA in Kochi

October 18, 2023 12:10 am | Updated 12:10 am IST - KOCHI

A man accused of delivering drugs at the doorstep of clients on orders by speeding around on a premium motorcycle was arrested with 3.50 grams of MDMA by the Excise on Tuesday.

The arrested is Muneer C.A., 29, of Palachuvadu. He was nabbed in a joint operation by the special action team of the Ernakulam Excise Enforcement Assistant Commissioner, Excise intelligence, and the city range Excise.

He allegedly used to deliver drugs on orders at flats and apartments in Kakkanad and adjoining areas. The Excise also seized his smartphone and motorcycle. He was nabbed with small quantity of drugs at Adimaly six months ago by the Adimaly range Excise. He was released on bail after being fined then.

However, he was put under surveillance by the special action team and the Excise intelligence. Soon, he was allegedly found indulging in drug trade yet again by the Excise shadow team.

Muneer was nabbed while he was reportedly waiting for clients on his motorcycle at the Padamugal bus stop in Kakkanad. He reportedly had several clients who used to buy the drug at around ₹3,000 a gram.

Excise officials said a comprehensive probe would be conducted into the alleged dealings of the arrested. They also claimed to have received information about the source of the drug, and that more arrests were likely.

A team comprising Ernakulam range inspector Gireesh Kumar, intelligence preventive officers N.G. Ajithkumar and K. Jayalal, city metro shadow civil Excise officers N.D. Tomy, N.M. Mahesh, and J. Sajan and driver Praveen P.C. made the arrest.

Muneer was produced in court and remanded in judicial custody.

