Exchange of success stories can help preserve tribespeople’s heritage, say experts

August 12, 2023 09:11 pm | Updated 09:11 pm IST - KOCHI

Community-to-community exchange of best experiences can help in the process of conservation of tribespeople’s heritage that include knowledge systems encompassing the whole gamut of life.

The experiences and success stories should be taken to the national level and then to the international level, said speakers at the national seminar on tribal heritage organised as part of the International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples.

Examples of ideas that can be replicated include the success in traditional knowledge and beneficiary sharing on what came to be called Arogyapacha (Trichopus zeylanicus), a potent plant found in Agasthya hills. The experience of the Kani tribe was used to tap the benefit of the plant through a standardised health product. Though a shortage of raw materials has hit production, the experience stands in good stead for future explorations, one of the speakers said.

The issue of providing basic education using the mother tongues of the tribes’ communities has evoked strong opinions about the status of the State vis-a-vis the beneficiaries of the system. Attempts are made to provide basic education in tribespeople’s own languages to help them overcome fear of formal education during which period they also learn mainstream languages spoken around them.

Speakers said it is time for a change of perspective from mere preservation of languages to language activism so that language helps the communities keep their identity and also take pride in the recognition of the fact. One of the presenters on the subject said there are more and more young people coming up from some communities expressing their love for their mother tongue and vowing to preserve them for future generations.

One of the success stories in tribespeople’s language conservation is the initiative taken at Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences that has taken big steps to conserve tribes communities’ languages. One of the speakers said it is an example that can be imitated by Kerala keeping in mind the requirement of the 37 tribespeople’s communities.

Among the range of subjects that garnered much attention included the talks by representatives of the Muduka, Kurumba and Irular communities on their status. Conservator Vijay, who hails from the Irular community in Tamil Nadu spoke of the need to love the tribespeople more than offering them services because the emerging mainstream society has a lot to learn from the community of people, who live close to nature, one with the environment.