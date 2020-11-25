Exams resume in MG varsity amid pandemic

Kochi

25 November 2020 22:46 IST

Varsity to hold re-test for those who could not take exams

Regular and supplementary semester exams under Mahatma Gandhi University (MGU) resumed amid the pandemic situation on Wednesday.

Hundreds of students turned up at affiliated colleges in the afternoon to write the second semester regular and supplementary exams. The varsity has promised a re-test for those who could not take the exams owing to the COVID-19 spread. The announcement came as a relief to many, especially those who tested positive and were confined to their homes or under treatment in hospitals.

For others, the day evoked mixed feelings, as they walked into the campuses after being at homes since the announcement of the lockdown on March 25. College managements had made all arrangements in accordance with the Health Department’s directive. Accordingly, facilities for hand sanitisation were set up at all exam centres. Moreover, students were advised to wear face masks and abide by physical distancing norms.

Separate exam halls were readied for those with ailments like fever and cold. Managements had advised such students to carry their own sanitisers as part of the health protocol. They were also told not to interact with other students. Several students were accompanied by their parents, while many travelled in private vehicles.

B. Keralavarma, Syndicate member and convener of its sub-committee for exams, said the second semester exams for postgraduate courses would start on November 30. The main exams will be over by December 23, before colleges close for the Christmas vacation, he added.

Colleges had opened hostels for out-station students as per the Health Department guidelines. They were advised to stay at the hostels till the first phase of exams was over, to avoid frequent travels.