Examination of memory card: prosecution to move HC

Special Court had dismissed plea to forward memory card to FSL

The prosecution in the actor rape case will move the Kerala High Court against the Special Court order dismissing its plea to forward the memory card to Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) to find out whether the card was accessed after the accused copied the visuals to it from a phone.

The Special Court had dismissed the prosecution plea as an “ill-conceived and ill-motivated” one aimed at making a hue and cry on the transparency of the functioning of the court. The prosecution had later complained that it was unaware of such an order.

The complaints of the alleged illegal access had snowballed into a major controversy with the survivor in the case writing to the Chief Justice of India and others seeking a probe into the allegations.

Incidentally, in her order, Special Judge Honey M. Varghese had noted that the FSL had filed an exhaustive report after examining the card. The FSL expert had specifically reported that the entire files in the card were retrieved and also deposed that the thumbnail view of the eight video recordings and its file properties were enclosed in the report, the court noted.

The expert had again examined the card on January 9, 2020 for obtaining its copy as directed by the Supreme Court and filed another report showing the details of the dates on which it was accessed. The memory card was in the chest of the court from March 20, 2019, the court pointed out.

The FSL report, the court noted, indicated that the video files were originally created on February 17, 2017 between 10.48 p.m. and 11.30 p.m. As the Special Court has kept the memory card in the safe custody, since the day on which it was produced before it, the purpose of the petition seeking a further report regarding the details of access to the document was quite unintelligible, the judge felt.

The prosecution had contended that the examination of the card was necessary to find out whether the files or folders in the card were accessed after February 18, 2017, the day on which the accused had copied the visuals to the card.