KOCHI

21 December 2021 22:43 IST

Former Mayor Soumini Jain and writer Sippi Pallippuram were presented the annual awards instituted by the Cochin Sahithya Academy.

While Ms. Jain was presented the award for the best woman social worker, Mr. Pallippuram was presented the golden pen award.

K.J. Maxy, MLA, presented the awards.

