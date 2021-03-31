Ex-clerk gets seven years’ hail for corruption

The Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau Court at Muvattupuzha sentenced a former UD clerk in the Kochi Corporation to seven years’ rigorous imprisonment and a fine of ₹6.20 lakh.

The convict was identified as T.T. Sudheer of Nayarambalam. He was convicted for embezzling ₹5.35 lakh from various pension accounts.

The conviction was in a case registered by the Ernakulam unit of Vigilance. He will have to undergo an addition two months’ rigorous imprisonment if he fails to pay the fine.

Former DySP of Vigilance, C. S. Majeed, registered the case.