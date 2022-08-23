Evolve mechanism for BPL students to continue studies in self-financing colleges, HC tells govt.

Special Correspondent KOCHI
August 23, 2022 18:20 IST

The Kerala High Court on Tuesday asked the State government to come out with a mechanism to ensure that self-financing professional colleges did not suffer while allowing students belonging to Below the Poverty Line (BPL) category to continue their education without impediments.

Justice Devan Ramachandran made the observation while extending till September 1 an interim order restraining self-financing medical colleges from taking any form of detrimental action against students of the BPL category for not paying the college fee.

The order was passed when a writ petition challenging the withdrawal of the scholarship available to the BPL category students came up for hearing. The petitioners said they had accepted the seats in self-financing medical colleges allotted to them under the impression that they were entitled to the scholarship. They were being threatened with expulsion from the college for not paying the fee.

The court clarified that if the scholarship was taken away, students like the petitioners belonging to the BPL category would be put in a situation where they would be unable to continue their education. “That would be contrary to the social engineering principles that we hold dear in our constitutional scheme. Therefore, the government had to come out with a mechanism to ensure that the institutions did not suffer while the BPL students are allowed to continue their education without impediment.”

