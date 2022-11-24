  1. EPaper
Evidence collection in gang rape case continues

All four accused taken to Kakkanad, Infopark regions

November 24, 2022 10:10 pm | Updated 10:10 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The South police probing the alleged gang rape of a young model in a car in the city continued evidence collection with the accused for the second day running on Thursday.

All the four accused were taken to Kakkanad and Infopark regions. The police have been given custody of Vivek, 35, Nidhin, 35, Sudeep, 34, all hailing from Kodungalloor, and Rajasthan native Dimple Lamba alias Dolly, 21, for five days.

On Thursday, the police largely focused on retracing the route taken by the accused while committing the crime. The accused are also being interrogated. The police had taken the accused on Wednesday to the bar from where they have had drinks before taking the victim in the car.

According to the police, the victim was raped in the car when it was moving as well as static. They had taken the victim to Kakkanad via Kadavanthra, Vytilla, and Palarivattom. The accused allegedly took turns raping the victim in the car.

