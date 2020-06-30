Evidence collection from other States in murder case

KOCHI

30 June 2020 22:28 IST

Police team to visit Karnataka, Tamil Nadu

A police team has been sent for evidence collection to Karnataka and Tamil Nadu where one of the accused in the Abhimanyu murder case had lived in hiding before being arrested.

It has now emerged that the 10th accused in the case, Sahal Hamza, had engaged in fraudulent activities while living in hiding in Shimoga, Karnataka.

“He survived there somehow and details regarding about his stay there will be probed by the police team. Since we cannot take the accused for evidence collection in view of the pandemic, police personnel have been sent there based on his statement. The team is expected not before a week,” said sources with the Special Investigation Team probing the case.

Advertising

Advertising

The team will visit Shimoga, Benguluru, Erwadi, and Nagur.