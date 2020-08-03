Kochi

Eviction not the solution, say Chellanam residents

As an indefinite protest action continues in Chellanam demanding the protection of the seashore, one of the protesters, V.T. Sebastian, stood on his head on Monday to demand an explanation from the authorities as to why they wanted people from the coastal areas to be relocated. Though there was a solution to the problem of sea erosion, the government was trying to evict people from coastal areas, said a press release. It said that eviction of people could not be accepted as a solution.

