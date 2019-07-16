Event in memory of Sarvodayam Kurian

The Sarvodayam Kurian Smaraka Trust will commemorate the 20th death anniversary of Kurian Parackal, known as 'Sarvodayam' Kurian, on July 16 at Njarakkal.

Kurian, a Gandhian and a social worker, had helped the Vypin islanders to deal with cholera and small pox outbreaks, especially in 1964 and 1982, and contributed to building hospital wards in the island.

The trust will provide food to patients at the Njarakkal Government Taluk Hospital in the morning. The event, which will be held at the Manjooran Centre at Njarakkal at 3 p.m., will be inagurated by Vypeen MLA S. Sarma.

Award

The annual Sarvodayam Kurian award, of ₹10,001, will be presented to Xavier Pothampally, president of the Alappuzha-based Paripalana Charitable Society.