GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Even scope for protest will vanish if NDA returns to power, says trade union leader

January 03, 2024 08:44 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST - KOCHI

G. Krishnakumar
Amarjeet Kaur, AITUC general Secretary, speaks at the State conference of the trade union in Kochi on Wednesday.

Amarjeet Kaur, AITUC general Secretary, speaks at the State conference of the trade union in Kochi on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: H. VIBHU

The scope for even fighting against anti-labour policies and laws will vanish if the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government returns to power again, according to Amarjeet Kaur, national general secretary of the All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC).

“It is now a question of do or die for trade unions in the country. We are very clear that if this regime comes back to power, then there will be no scope even to fight back. Trade unions think that the 2024 Lok Sabha elections are very crucial,” she told The Hindu on the sidelines of the State conference of the AITUC here on Wednesday.

On the challenges faced by trade unions under the NDA regime, Ms. Kaur said the rights of labourers remained under threat. “The Modi government is determined to take away our basic rights of agitation, unionisation, and going on strike. His labour code agenda is actually aimed at diluting and finishing some of the laws,” she alleged.

Ms. Kaur pointed out that the Centre had not been able to succeed in implementing labour codes. “Many States have not yet formulated the rules. We have put pressure on State governments by telling them that the working class will turn against you, if you tried to notify it,” she said.

The AITUC leader said trade unions were waging a political battle. “You cannot keep begging before Mr. Modi to protect public assets. He does not believe in the public sector as he believes that the government has no role to play in it. So it is a clear-cut political battle, and that is why we have come forward with the slogan – BJP hatao, Desh bachao (Remove BJP from power, save the nation),” she said.

Related Topics

politics (general) / labour legislation / labour / laws

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.