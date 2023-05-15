Even isolated cases of nokkukooli demand must end, says Labour Minister V. Sivankutty

May 15, 2023 07:09 pm | Updated 07:09 pm IST - KOCHI

There continues to be isolated instances of demand for ‘nokkukooli’ (demand for payment for notional work), from headload workers. Even these occasional complaints should be avoided. Demand for ‘nokkukooli’ is an unhealthy practice. Organisations irrespective of political affiliations came forward to end the practice. It should be considered a matter of pride to demand wages in proportion to the work done, said Labour Minister V. Sivankutty here on Monday.

A a communication from the Public Relations department cited the minister as saying that acceptability of headload workers among the public had increased considerably with them leading efforts to help people in times of emergencies such as the 2018 floods and the COVID-19 pandemic.

The minister was inaugurating ‘Navashakthi’, an initiative by Kerala Headload Workers’ Welfare Board to tranform the segment and build a new culture as well as help headload workers acquire new skills, including the use of the latest equipment for loading and unloading works and the operation of excavators and cranes.

Headload workers from special economic zones and IT parks have been chosen for the training programme in the first phase. Mr. Sivankutty said while the nature of work by headload workers was changing rapidly, the workers would be equipped with new skills and basic qualifications to help them feel proud of what they do. He appealed to the workers to study the changes taking place in the spheres of their activities, and to alter their work style in keeping with such changes. Workers selected for the programme will be issued special uniforms and given special training.

T. J. Vinod, MLA, presided at the inaugural. Mayor M. Anilkumar distributed certificates. Headload Workers’Welfare Board chairman R. Ramachandran, chief executive officer K. Sreelal and Labour department Secretary Ajith Kumar were among those present.