EV charging stations launched at Kochi airport

The Kochi airport authorities commissioned fast-charging stations for electric vehicles (EVs) on Wednesday. The stations have been set up at domestic and international terminal parking areas. They have two 60 kw Electric Vehicle Direct Currency (EVDC) chargers each. Four EVs each can be charged simultaneously using the new facility.

The EV chargers have been set up as part of efforts by Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) to improve the facilities available to airport users, said a press release here. Those availing the facility can use the app for charging and paying the bill for the service. They can choose the plans they want to use in the app.

The airport authorities said a hydrogen fuel station would soon be established after CIAL entered into an agreement with Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited.

The parking facility at the airport can accommodate 2,800 cars at a time. Facilities for another 600 cars are getting ready now. Solar panels have been laid on the roofs of car parking facilities. The airport is able to generate approximately 20,000 units of power daily from the car park solar farm.