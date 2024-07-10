GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

EV charging stations launched at Kochi airport

Published - July 10, 2024 08:21 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kochi airport authorities commissioned fast-charging stations for electric vehicles (EVs) on Wednesday. The stations have been set up at domestic and international terminal parking areas. They have two 60 kw Electric Vehicle Direct Currency (EVDC) chargers each. Four EVs each can be charged simultaneously using the new facility.

The EV chargers have been set up as part of efforts by Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) to improve the facilities available to airport users, said a press release here. Those availing the facility can use the app for charging and paying the bill for the service. They can choose the plans they want to use in the app.

The airport authorities said a hydrogen fuel station would soon be established after CIAL entered into an agreement with Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited.

The parking facility at the airport can accommodate 2,800 cars at a time. Facilities for another 600 cars are getting ready now. Solar panels have been laid on the roofs of car parking facilities. The airport is able to generate approximately 20,000 units of power daily from the car park solar farm.

Related Topics

Kochi

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.