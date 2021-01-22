KochiKOCHI 22 January 2021 00:18 IST
EV charging station opened
An electrical vehicle charging station was inaugurated at the Vyttila Indian Oil Corporation outlet on Thursday by Tarun Kapoor, Secretary, Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas.
A communication from the oil company said that the IOC would commission a total of 15 EV charging stations across Kerala by March this year. Earlier, the company had commissioned an EV charging station at Edappally.
