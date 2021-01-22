EV charging station opened

KOCHI

22 January 2021 00:18 IST

An electrical vehicle charging station was inaugurated at the Vyttila Indian Oil Corporation outlet on Thursday by Tarun Kapoor, Secretary, Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas.

A communication from the oil company said that the IOC would commission a total of 15 EV charging stations across Kerala by March this year. Earlier, the company had commissioned an EV charging station at Edappally.

