Kochi

EV charging station opened

Special Correspondent KOCHI 22 January 2021 00:18 IST
Updated: 22 January 2021 00:18 IST

An electrical vehicle charging station was inaugurated at the Vyttila Indian Oil Corporation outlet on Thursday by Tarun Kapoor, Secretary, Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas.

A communication from the oil company said that the IOC would commission a total of 15 EV charging stations across Kerala by March this year. Earlier, the company had commissioned an EV charging station at Edappally.

Advertising
Advertising
Comments
More In Kochi
Read more...