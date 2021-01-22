Kochi

EV charging station opened

An electrical vehicle charging station was inaugurated at the Vyttila Indian Oil Corporation outlet on Thursday by Tarun Kapoor, Secretary, Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas.

A communication from the oil company said that the IOC would commission a total of 15 EV charging stations across Kerala by March this year. Earlier, the company had commissioned an EV charging station at Edappally.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 22, 2021 1:20:35 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Kochi/ev-charging-station-opened/article33630059.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY