EV charging station in Kochi to be commissioned soon

Kochi

23 September 2020 23:52 IST

Work on the facility near Palarivattom metro station in final stages

In keeping with the State government’s objective of embracing electric vehicles (EV) as a measure of clean mobility, the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) is establishing a chain of electric vehicle charging stations across the State.

The EV charging station in Kochi, with a capacity to charge two passenger cars at a time, is ready to be commissioned.

Board sources said work on the station, close to the Kochi metro station at Palarivattom, was in the final stages, and that it should be ready in a short time.

According to an official, a passenger car will take between 45 and 50 minutes to be fully charged. A full charge will take around 20 units of power. The rate on the power used for charging is yet to be finalised.

The KSEB’s plan is to establish a charging station in every municipal corporation.

The EV charging station in Kochi is among the first to be established by the KSEB in the State. Similar facilities are being commissioned in Thrissur, Kollam, and Kannur. Stations in Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam are ready.

According to a policy document on EV potential in the State, the government expects to have a substantial number of EVs by 2022. Kerala has now over 10 million conventional vehicles.

The electric charging stations are also expected to help the KSEB during off-peak hours, as they help keep the supply balance. Bulk of electricity demand in the State is accounted for by domestic consumers, which can vary substantially in accordance with demand.

The policy document also suggests that the public transport system led by the Kerala State Transport Corporation, with a fleet of around 6,000 units, shift to the EV segment gradually to ensure clean public transport.

The State Budget for 2010-21 has made it clear that the tax on electric autorickshaws will be exempted for the first five years, and that the government has plans to shift the public transport system to the electric mode in a big way.