European enjoys all praise for KMRL

KOCHI

12 December 2020 22:14 IST

French, German, EU Ambassadors check out green mobility initiatives in Kochi

A nine-member delegation led by French, German and European Union Ambassadors to India, which visited Kochi on Saturday, coinciding with the fifth anniversary of the Paris Agreement to contain climate change, visited Water Metro construction sites, the Cochin Shipyard where 23 AC ferries of the project are under construction and Kochi Metro’s operation, command and control centre at Muttom.

The team also checked out KMRL’s Non-Motorised-Transport (NMT) initiatives, e-autos, bicycles and a pair of e-buses that have been introduced.

German Ambassador Walter J. Lindner expressed happiness at the progress made in the Water Metro project. “Even amidst the COVID and monsoon, KMRL has managed quite a lot of progress. I can’t wait to come back in two months for the project’s inauguration. KMRL is an excellent partner. We are glad that we are witnessing results,” he said.

French Ambassador Emmanuel Lenain lauded the Kochi Metro Rail project and termed it as a state-of-the-art metro system. “We are very proud that the project that is co-funded by AFD (a French development assistance agency) is very well interconnected and gender balance is maintained”.

Ugo Astuto, Ambassador of the European Union, said that Kochi was an excellent example of Team Europe in action and of the EU-India partnership for the promotion of sustainable investments in urban mobility. “We look forward to further strengthen this partnership,” he said.

“The visit of three Ambassadors will strengthen the State government’s and KMRL’s relationship with these countries and the European Union. KMRL successfully completed the first phase of Kochi metro with partial funding from AFD. We are on the verge of commissioning the Water Metro project which is being co-funded by KfW (a German lending agency),” said Alkesh Kumar Sharma, MD of the metro agency.

Following the team’s visit to Cochin Shipyard, they boarded an e-bus and reached Vyttila Metro Station. They took stock of work progress of the Water Metro station in the Vyttila Mobility Hub, following which they bicycled their way to the metro station to board a train to Edappally Metro station.

They were briefed by among others, Mr. Sharma, District Collector S. Suhas,and Jafar Malik, CEO of Cochin Smart Mission Ltd. The guests planted a few saplings in Muttom.

Goethe Centre opened

The Goethe Centre in Kochi will invigorate Indo-German socio-cultural links, the German Ambassador Walter J. Lindner said.

He was speaking after inaugurating the centre which functions under the German Ministry of External Affairs, at Chavara Cultural Centre, here on Saturday. The skill and dedication of the people of Kerala was highly appreciated back in Germany. The opening of Goethe Centre would help people here to learn German, while also enabling staging of German art forms in the city, he said.