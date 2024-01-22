Ettumanoor-based firm installs bio-toilets in Ayodhya

January 22, 2024 08:23 am | Updated 08:23 am IST - KOCHI

Ettumanoor-based Indian Centrifuge Engineering Solutions has produced and installed more than 500 bio-toilets which are operational in Ayodhya, where thousands will witness the Ram temple consecration on Monday. The company, with its major manufacturing unit at Ettumanoor’s SIDCO industrial estate, around 50 km from Kochi, had taken the order from Swachh Bharat Mission and completed the delivery and installation within 60 days to make them ready before Makar Sankranti, last Monday, said managing director Sambhunath Sasikumar. The company has also taken up 24x7 maintenance of the toilets for the next one year, says a press release here.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.