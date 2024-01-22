GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Ettumanoor-based firm installs bio-toilets in Ayodhya

January 22, 2024 08:23 am | Updated 08:23 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Ettumanoor-based Indian Centrifuge Engineering Solutions has produced and installed more than 500 bio-toilets which are operational in Ayodhya, where thousands will witness the Ram temple consecration on Monday. The company, with its major manufacturing unit at Ettumanoor’s SIDCO industrial estate, around 50 km from Kochi, had taken the order from Swachh Bharat Mission and completed the delivery and installation within 60 days to make them ready before Makar Sankranti, last Monday, said managing director Sambhunath Sasikumar. The company has also taken up 24x7 maintenance of the toilets for the next one year, says a press release here.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.