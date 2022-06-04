ESZ notification on Protected Forests triggers confusion in Kerala

Court order to have minimal impact, assure officials

The Supreme Court directive to maintain a minimum Ecologically Sensitive Zone (ESZ) of 1 km for all the Protected Forests has generated a confusion, with Forest Minister A. K. Saseendran feeling that the order may hit Kerala hard. He said said the issue will be discussed with the Chief Minister.

However, senior Forest officials felt that the court directive will leave only a minimal impact as a host of restrictions, including the ban on setting up hazardous activities, are already in place in the zones.

The court has also suggested that if the prescribed ESZ goes beyond 1 km, the “wider margin” shall prevail as the zone.

Kerala has 25 protected areas, including 18 wildlife sanctuaries, six national parks and one community reserve. While most of the protected areas have the minimum prescribed ESZ of 1 km, the Parambikulam Tiger Reserve has an ESZ of 10.09 km in the South West boundary. The Silent Valley National Park has a zone of 9.8 km in the south west boundary, followed by the Chimmoney Wildlife Sanctuary (9.5 km in the west), the Shendurney Wildlife Sanctuary (6.5 km in south) and the Wayanad Wildlife Sanctuary (4 km in both south and west boundaries.)

Going by the court directive, some of the townships and human habitations located close to protected areas suchas Kumili and Painavu in Idukki and Batheri in Wayanad will come under the ESZ. However, the notification will not hit the habitations in a big way. Barring the ban on construction of permanent structures within the ESZ, the court has not prescribed any new restrictions, an official pointed out.

The apex court has also noted that all the ongoing activities except the prohibited ones in the ESZ may continue with the permission of the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests. One needs to obtain the necessary permission for such activities within six months, he pointed out.

Bennichen Thomas, the Head of Forest Force, felt it may not be a viable proposition for the State alone to seek relaxation on the national norms. The department will seek a legal opinion from the Advocate General on the matter and the governmental decision before proceeding further, he said.

The prohibited activities in the ESZ include commercial mining, setting up of sawmills and major hydroelectric projects, commercial use of firewood, production of any hazardous substances, tourism activities such as overflying the national park area by any aircraft, hot air balloons and the discharge of effluents and solid waste to natural waterbodies or terrestrial areas.