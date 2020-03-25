Essential goods to reach consumers’ doorstep

The Agriculture Department and Horticorp will tie up with online agencies to get vegetables delivered at consumers’ doorstep. The initiative also aims at ensuring social distancing in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Addressing the media here, Minister for Agriculture V.S. Sunil Kumar said steps would also be taken to arrest spike in vegetable prices. Panchayat-level hot spots are also under the government’s consideration, he added.

The Minister said all grocery stores would remain open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. However, the entry of customers to shops will be regulated. Essential commodities will be delivered to those undergoing quarantine.