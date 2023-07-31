HamberMenu
ESIC seeks consent from States for takeover of hospitals

July 31, 2023 07:51 pm | Updated 07:51 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) has requested all State governments, including Kerala, to give consent for the takeover of State-run ESI Scheme (ESIS) hospitals by it to ensure adequate and efficient medical services to beneficiaries, according to Rameswar Teli, Union Minister of State for Labour and Employment.

The Minister’s reply came in response to queries raised by Hibi Eden, MP, in the Lok Sabha about the poor condition of ESI hospitals in Ernakulam.

The ESI hospital in Ernakulam is being run with 65 beds. The ESIC has decided to increase the bed capacity to 100 to enhance delivery of medical services. The execution of the project has been assigned to the Central Public Works department (CPWD), he said.

The Minister said the ESIC hospital at Udyogmandal was being run with 100 beds, and that the capacity would be upgraded to 150. Special repair work is also on as part of renovation of the existing facilities. There are vacancies in some departments at the hospital in Ernakulam.

Pending regular recruitment, shortage of doctors and other staff is met through contractual engagement of doctors. Services of junior and senior residents are also being utilised for smooth delivery of services, the Minister said.

