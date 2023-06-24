Error of judgment on the part of teachers in MSM College fake certificate row, says Minister R. Bindu

June 24, 2023 06:07 pm | Updated 06:07 pm IST - KOCHI

Higher Education Minister R. Bindu said here on Saturday that the teachers at the Milad E-Sherif Memorial (MSM) College, Kayamkulam, should have been cautious before admitting the accused in the fake degree certificate row into the MCom programme.

“This is my view and based on my experience as a teacher. The faculty members at MSM College, who taught him for three years, should have shown the responsibility to question the submission of a [fake] certificate from another institution,” she told mediapersons on the sidelines of a seminar on ‘Communalisation of Education’ organised by Janakeeya Vidhyabhyasa Samiti.

However, the Minister gave a clean chit to the authorities of the University of Kerala, who had issued an eligibility certificate to prove equivalency for the BCom course he had claimed to have pursued at Kalinga University. “There was no lapse as they had only compared the courses [of Kalinga University and University of Kerala],” she said.

On Priya Varghese

On the order issued by a Division Bench of the Kerala High Court ratifying the appointment of Priya Varghese, wife of CPI(M) leader K.K. Ragesh, as Associate Professor in Kannur University, Ms. Bindu said it held immense relevance. The stance that leave taken by teachers for pursuing research cannot be considered as part of their duties was wrong. “We will not get experienced faculty members in roles like Controller of Examinations and Dean of Student Services if the deputation period of teachers is not included under their total service period,” she said.

The Minister termed the National Education Policy of the Centre ‘monolithic’ and one that promoted the Hindutva ideology. “It is against the federal concept and aids commercialisation of higher education,” she said.

