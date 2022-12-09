Erring food outlets in Ernakulam slapped with ₹7-lakh fine

December 09, 2022

The Hindu Bureau

The Food Safety department imposed a penalty of ₹7.12 lakh on outlets in Ernakulam for violation of food safety norms from January to October. The drive carried out during the period included 3,892 inspections. As many as 538 samples were collected.

Senior officials of the department said 274 kg of stale fish was seized and destroyed during 230 surprise inspections in district. Officials inspected 37 shawarma outlets between January and October.

Notices were served on seven outlets for violation of Health department guidelines. As many as 14 outlets were served notices for rectification. Those preparing shawarma should ensure that the meat is cooked properly.

The department initiated prosecution measures in 43 cases registered over the past 10 months. Of them, prosecution was completed in five cases. The department initiated adjudication proceedings in 49 cases. The mobile lab of the department collected 668 samples while officials conducted 42 awareness sessions on food safety.



