ADVERTISEMENT

Erring eatery in North Paravur had been pulled up earlier for hygiene violations

January 27, 2023 09:01 pm | Updated 09:01 pm IST - KOCHI

Hotel Vasanth Vihar was shut down after a dead millipede was found in masala dosa on Thursday

The Hindu Bureau

An eatery near the municipal office building in North Paravur, which was closed down on January 26, had been pulled up earlier for being run in unhygienic conditions, according to the Health wing of the municipality.

Hotel Vasanth Vihar was shut down after the Health wing received a phone call from a person alleging that a dead millipede was found in masala dosa served to a customer on Thursday.

The Health wing conducted an inspection at the eatery, and the management confirmed that such an incident had occurred, though officials could not recover the contaminated food.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Various food items, including batter for dosas, were found stored in unclean utensils in violation of food safety norms. The kitchen area was found dirty, and the overall cooking space lacked hygiene, according to Health officials.

The Health wing had earlier closed down Majlis hotel near the municipal office building after over 100 persons, who consumed various Arabic dishes and biriyani, were admitted to hospitals following food poisoning. Salmonella bacteria were found in food samples collected from the eatery. The hotel management is also under the scanner of the municipality for alleged illegal construction, according to the authorities.

The affected persons had developed symptoms including fever, vomiting, stomach ache, and diarrhoea within five to six hours of having food. As many as 196 persons were affected by food poisoning in the district since the start of the New Year. A majority of them had consumed food either from educational institutions, hostels, vacation camps, and eateries, according to the Health department.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US