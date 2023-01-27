HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Erring eatery in North Paravur had been pulled up earlier for hygiene violations

Hotel Vasanth Vihar was shut down after a dead millipede was found in masala dosa on Thursday

January 27, 2023 09:01 pm | Updated 09:01 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

An eatery near the municipal office building in North Paravur, which was closed down on January 26, had been pulled up earlier for being run in unhygienic conditions, according to the Health wing of the municipality.

Hotel Vasanth Vihar was shut down after the Health wing received a phone call from a person alleging that a dead millipede was found in masala dosa served to a customer on Thursday.

The Health wing conducted an inspection at the eatery, and the management confirmed that such an incident had occurred, though officials could not recover the contaminated food.

Various food items, including batter for dosas, were found stored in unclean utensils in violation of food safety norms. The kitchen area was found dirty, and the overall cooking space lacked hygiene, according to Health officials.

The Health wing had earlier closed down Majlis hotel near the municipal office building after over 100 persons, who consumed various Arabic dishes and biriyani, were admitted to hospitals following food poisoning. Salmonella bacteria were found in food samples collected from the eatery. The hotel management is also under the scanner of the municipality for alleged illegal construction, according to the authorities.

The affected persons had developed symptoms including fever, vomiting, stomach ache, and diarrhoea within five to six hours of having food. As many as 196 persons were affected by food poisoning in the district since the start of the New Year. A majority of them had consumed food either from educational institutions, hostels, vacation camps, and eateries, according to the Health department.

Related Topics

food and dining (general) / food / food safety

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.