Erring eatery in North Paravur had been pulled up earlier for hygiene violations

January 27, 2023 09:01 pm | Updated 09:01 pm IST - KOCHI

An eatery near the municipal office building in North Paravur, which was closed down on January 26, had been pulled up earlier for being run in unhygienic conditions, according to the Health wing of the municipality.

Hotel Vasanth Vihar was shut down after the Health wing received a phone call from a person alleging that a dead millipede was found in masala dosa served to a customer on Thursday.

The Health wing conducted an inspection at the eatery, and the management confirmed that such an incident had occurred, though officials could not recover the contaminated food.

Various food items, including batter for dosas, were found stored in unclean utensils in violation of food safety norms. The kitchen area was found dirty, and the overall cooking space lacked hygiene, according to Health officials.

The Health wing had earlier closed down Majlis hotel near the municipal office building after over 100 persons, who consumed various Arabic dishes and biriyani, were admitted to hospitals following food poisoning. Salmonella bacteria were found in food samples collected from the eatery. The hotel management is also under the scanner of the municipality for alleged illegal construction, according to the authorities.

The affected persons had developed symptoms including fever, vomiting, stomach ache, and diarrhoea within five to six hours of having food. As many as 196 persons were affected by food poisoning in the district since the start of the New Year. A majority of them had consumed food either from educational institutions, hostels, vacation camps, and eateries, according to the Health department.