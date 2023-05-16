Erratic collection of plastic waste adds to Kochi’s garbage woes

May 16, 2023 07:01 pm | Updated 07:03 pm IST - KOCHI

Erratic collection of plastic waste in the Kochi Corporation seems to have left many residents’ associations glued to CCTV camera footage to track down frustrated individuals resorting to public dumping of waste to get rid of it.

While as per published schedule, the Haritha Karma Sena (HKS) is supposed to collect plastic waste from households once a week, it is observed more in the breach at many places.

“It would be a while before order is achieved in waste collection. We are determined about achieving efficient waste disposal by the set deadline of June 5. Gaps, if any, will be analysed and solutions will be found. The need for increasing the frequency of collection of plastic waste will also be looked into,” said Nava Kerala Mission sources associated with waste collection.

However, Ernakulam District Residents Association Apex Council (ERDAAC) said the collection of plastic waste at present was not at all orderly at the moment. “People have no option but to stack it up and hand it over based on a short period notice,” said Rangadasa Prabhu, president, EDRAAC.

Several residents’ associations complain that because of the erratic schedule, people are taking the easy route of dumping waste by the wayside, leaving them glued to CCTV camera images on a daily basis to track down culprits and get them take back the dumped waste.

“We have noticed a proliferation of scrap collectors of late. They collect plastic waste from households, take whatever is useful to them, and then dump the rest by the wayside,” said Francis Thekkethala, joint secretary of Vennala Sneham Residents Association.

Even HKS members are affected by those trying to get rid of plastic waste somehow owing to the disorderly collection. “The other day, I had left the three-tyred push cart for just a few moments to wash my hands. By the time I returned, someone had dumped a big sackful of waste on it. It caught me in a dilemma since I could neither take it nor dump it,” an HKS member said.